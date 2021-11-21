Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.51.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

