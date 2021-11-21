Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

LFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:LFG opened at $20.96 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). As a group, analysts anticipate that Archaea Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,869,000.

