Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $68.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE:RCUS opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $48.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 224.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 127.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 143.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.