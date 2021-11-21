Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 14th total of 532,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 183,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,972. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

