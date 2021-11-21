Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 31.1% in October

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the October 14th total of 587,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $724.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 170,481 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

