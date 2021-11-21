Arg Private Equity, Llc Sells 1,330,336 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

STEP stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

