ArGoApp (ARGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.15 or 0.07363520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.37 or 1.00151803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.