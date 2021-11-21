Arion Achieves Market Cap of $44,276.92 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Arion has a total market cap of $44,276.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00076072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00090508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.18 or 0.07296274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,934.81 or 0.99996808 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,026,071 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

