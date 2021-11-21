ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $113.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $97.22 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

