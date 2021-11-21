Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

ASND stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.81. The stock had a trading volume of 177,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,762. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.31.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

