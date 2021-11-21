Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.46

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $76.46 and traded as high as $84.26. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $84.26, with a volume of 504 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

