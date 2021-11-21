Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Up 0.2%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81). 184,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 100,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 505.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.51 million and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Asia Dragon Trust’s previous dividend of $4.75. Asia Dragon Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

