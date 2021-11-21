ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Update

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 635,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 943,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,354.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASICS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $$27.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

