ATB Capital Cuts Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Teradyne (CNSX:TER) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Teradyne Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

