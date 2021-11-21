Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 8,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATER has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 181,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Aterian by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

ATER stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

