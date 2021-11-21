Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $123.00 at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

