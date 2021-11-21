AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) versus OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Head to Head Comparison

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.84 -$608.06 million N/A N/A OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.49 $74.05 million $4.57 20.82

OSI Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Volatility & Risk

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AU Optronics and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $126.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A OSI Systems 7.15% 16.15% 7.35%

Summary

OSI Systems beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

