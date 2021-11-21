Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field Purchases 16,224 Shares

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

