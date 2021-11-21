Auto Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $1,003.84 or 0.01707694 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Auto has a market cap of $53.21 million and $7.50 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00047656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00219438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.