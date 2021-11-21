Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.49. 61,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 147,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a current ratio of 25.40.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob Gamley sold 30,000 shares of Avanti Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,580.

Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

