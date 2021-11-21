Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.49. 61,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 147,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a current ratio of 25.40.
Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avanti Energy Company Profile (CVE:AVN)
Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.
