Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

