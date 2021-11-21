Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the October 14th total of 352,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.79.

Shares of AXLA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

