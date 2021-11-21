Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

