Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €52.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.50 ($75.57) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($63.64) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.33 ($70.83).

EVD opened at €63.42 ($72.07) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of €64.56 and a 200-day moving average of €59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -409.16.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

