Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE BSMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.31. 98,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,673. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

