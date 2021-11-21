Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend by 169.0% over the last three years.
Bancroft Fund stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $36.33.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.
