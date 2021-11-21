Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 39.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Bancroft Fund has increased its dividend by 169.0% over the last three years.

Bancroft Fund stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

