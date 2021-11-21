Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $50.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

