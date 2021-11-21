Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 37,378 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in SITE Centers by 47.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of SITC opened at $16.59 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

