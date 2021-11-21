Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $39.97 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

