Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Worthington Industries worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

