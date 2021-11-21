Bank of America Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $164.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $222.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after buying an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

