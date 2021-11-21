Bank of America Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$19.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target cut by Bank of America from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.87.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

