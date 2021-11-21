Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 478,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,743. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

