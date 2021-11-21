Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BZUN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baozun has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baozun will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.