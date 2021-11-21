Barclays Initiates Coverage on Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRON. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an ouperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.88.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON opened at C$6.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.63. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.