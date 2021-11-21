Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by 60.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 92.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.6%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $11.22 on Friday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Barings BDC by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.