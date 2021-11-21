Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Insider Sells $3,589,139.52 in Stock

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of Bark & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bark & Co stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. Bark & Co has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97.

BARK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

