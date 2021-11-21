Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

BSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BSE stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

