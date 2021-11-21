Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on the stock.

BSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BSE stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Thursday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

