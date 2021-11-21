BASIC Price Hits $0.0101 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $62.60 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00226952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,203,692,523 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.