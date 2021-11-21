Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

