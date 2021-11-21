BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Update

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. BCLS Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BCLS Acquisition by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

