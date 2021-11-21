Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $851,715.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Beacon has a market cap of $851,715.00 and $12,642.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069430 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

