Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

