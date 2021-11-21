Benchmark Boosts Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $146.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVMI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

NVMI opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $141.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after acquiring an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after purchasing an additional 346,942 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 255.3% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 335,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,473,000 after purchasing an additional 240,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 107.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 308,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 160,234 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 148,511 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

