Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.41

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $22,503.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00088243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,220,753 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,768 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.