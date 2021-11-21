Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $232,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

