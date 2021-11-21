Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 67.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $321.54 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.89 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day moving average of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total value of $1,094,823.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

