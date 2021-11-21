Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $3,417,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,143.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

