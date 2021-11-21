Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.68. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

