Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 222,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,774 shares.The stock last traded at $26.89 and had previously closed at $29.62.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $576.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other news, EVP Boyd O. Clark sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $419,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Carley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,796 shares of company stock worth $3,791,398. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 253.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,733.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 672,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 480,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $4,514,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

